Mitchell Capital Management Co. Buys 1,780 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. NV5 Global accounts for about 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.40% of NV5 Global worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $101.70. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $103.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

