Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.25. 123,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03. The company has a market cap of $185.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

