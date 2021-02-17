Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 6,417 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.69. 54,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $337.57 and its 200-day moving average is $334.28. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $335.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock worth $252,786,532. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.47.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.