Mirrored ProShares VIX Hits One Day Volume of $130,145.00 (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $130,145.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be purchased for about $13.47 or 0.00026361 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 589,005 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

