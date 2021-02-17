Minereum Price Tops $0.42 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $123,862.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minereum has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00063289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.17 or 0.00852261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00047588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.95 or 0.05052441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00024361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016413 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,388,733 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.