Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.5% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 43,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.21. 93,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $404.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.23. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

