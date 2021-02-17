Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 12,975 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.18. 415,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,941,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

