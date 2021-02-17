Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of HIE opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 76,087 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $578,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 104,422 shares of company stock worth $809,806.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

