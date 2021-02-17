Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) vs. Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Head to Head Comparison

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) and Millennium Healthcare (OTCMKTS:MHCC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Millennium Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Group $36.02 billion 1.00 $3.44 billion $1.33 10.85 Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Credit Suisse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Millennium Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Credit Suisse Group and Millennium Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credit Suisse Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Millennium Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential downside of 41.09%. Given Credit Suisse Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Credit Suisse Group is more favorable than Millennium Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Credit Suisse Group and Millennium Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Group 11.83% 8.32% 0.47% Millennium Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Credit Suisse Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Millennium Healthcare has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Millennium Healthcare on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions. It also provides traditional and structured lending, payment, foreign exchange, capital goods leasing, merger and acquisition, syndication, structured finance, commodity trade finance, trade finance, structured trade finance, export finance, factoring, fund management and administration, fund design, custody, ship and aviation finance, securities, cash, and treasury services. In addition, the company offers asset management products; equity and debt underwriting, and advisory services; cash equities, equity derivatives, and convertibles, as well as prime services; and fixed income products, such as credit, securitized, macro, emerging markets, financing, structured credit, and other products. Further, it provides HOLT, a framework for assessing the performance of approximately 20,000 companies; and equity and fixed income research services. The company serves private and institutional clients; ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, and affluent and retail clients; corporate clients, small and medium-sized enterprises, external asset managers, financial institutions, and commodity traders; and pension funds, governments, foundations and endowments, corporations, entrepreneurs, private individuals, financial sponsors, and sovereign clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of 344 offices and branches. The company was founded in 1856 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

Millennium Healthcare Company Profile

Millennium Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device and healthcare support and services company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Coding, Vascular, and Devices. The company purchases, supplies, and distributes revolutionary medical devices and equipment focused primarily on preventative and diagnostic testing and care through early detection of various medical issues. It also provides physician practice administration services for physician facilities and practices specializing in cardiovascular and vascular procedures. In addition, the company offers support and services comprising medical procedure billing and collection, medical procedure coding, call and message management, and emergency dispatch services. Millennium Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.