Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) Short Interest Up 48.1% in January

Millennium Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCELQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 366,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the January 14th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

MCELQ traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 290,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,587. Millennium Cell has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Millennium Cell Company Profile

Millennium Cell, Inc, a development stage company, develops hydrogen batteries for use primarily in portable electronic devices for the military, medical, industrial, and consumer markets. The hydrogen batteries comprise a fuel cell and hydrogen storage technology. The fuel blends used in the hydrogen battery technology include combination of water, sodium borohydride, and other chemicals.

