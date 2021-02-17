Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after buying an additional 120,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

NYSE:MAA opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

