MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Up 17.3%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares shot up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.58. 115,481,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,369% from the average session volume of 4,677,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MICT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MICT by 3,622.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 299,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MICT by 181.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 119,364 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MICT in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MICT in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MICT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

