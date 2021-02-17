MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Up 17.3%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) shares shot up 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.58. 115,481,578 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,369% from the average session volume of 4,677,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The stock has a market cap of $176.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter.
MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)
MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.
