Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.92

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.92 and last traded at $162.17, with a volume of 54077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 43.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

