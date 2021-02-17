Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on March 8th

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend by 1.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $162.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $162.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

