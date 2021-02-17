Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 1,834,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,063,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 587,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 401,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.