Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Meyer Burger Technology stock remained flat at $$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,917. Meyer Burger Technology has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment in the semiconductor and optoelectronic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics and Specialised Technologies segments. The company offers heat treatment system for heterojunction technology cells, latest generation cell coating, latest-generation integrated cell lines; front and rear SiN deposition, three deposition processes in a single piece of equipment, equipment for passivated emitter rear cell cell coating, SiN front side coating; and cell testers.

