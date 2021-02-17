MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,259 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $4,037,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in MetLife by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

MetLife stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.43. 94,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,115. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.