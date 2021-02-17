MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRPRF opened at $9.80 on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.73.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

