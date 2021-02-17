Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MMSI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. 424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,290. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

