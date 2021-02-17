Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%.

MCY stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,474. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury General stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

