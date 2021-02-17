Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Boosted by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,790 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $110,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. 339,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,526,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

