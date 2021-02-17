Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 10,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $869.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77.

Several analysts have commented on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercer International from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

