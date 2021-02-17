MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $72.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,867.10. 16,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,225. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12,123.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,822.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,422.15.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

