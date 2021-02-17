Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNTR opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Mentor Capital has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Mentor Capital alerts:

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mentor Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mentor Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.