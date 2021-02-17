Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $64.84 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $243.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

