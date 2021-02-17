Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGGY opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. Meggitt has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

