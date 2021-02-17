Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $178.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Medpace traded as high as $177.13 and last traded at $170.73, with a volume of 1084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,229.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 354.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $128.70.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

