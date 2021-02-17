MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MedMen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MMNFF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,500,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,076,445. MedMen Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

In related news, major shareholder Wicklow Capital Inc. sold 2,157,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $474,599.40. Insiders sold 13,270,013 shares of company stock worth $2,404,696 in the last three months.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis under the [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red brand names. It operates 25 retail stores in 6 states. MedMen Enterprises Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

