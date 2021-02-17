Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $5.25 to $9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 195.03% from the company’s current price.

Shares of PDDPF stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

