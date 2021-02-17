MCO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $473,375.00 (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, MCO has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. MCO has a market capitalization of $48.90 million and approximately $473,375.00 worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $3.10 or 0.00006253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00816852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00045612 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.09 or 0.04847402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00024161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00015466 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official website is crypto.com . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

