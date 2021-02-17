MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce sales of $205.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.13 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $62.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $811.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $837.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $860.07 million, with estimates ranging from $839.29 million to $882.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $36.96. 616,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,217. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $334,392.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,687.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,259 shares of company stock worth $2,313,464. 9.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

