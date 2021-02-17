Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

