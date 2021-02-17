Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mattel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.18.

MAT stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,865.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

