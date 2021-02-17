Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 7.7% Higher

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.53. 9,404,201 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 8,095,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 3.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,429,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 657,047 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $854,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

