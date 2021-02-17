Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 57,198 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total value of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.67, for a total transaction of $19,085,256.66.

On Monday, February 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42.

On Friday, February 5th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62.

On Friday, January 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56.

On Monday, January 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02.

On Thursday, January 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72.

Mastercard stock opened at $341.21 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.57 and its 200 day moving average is $334.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

