Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.11% of Masimo worth $2,231,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Masimo by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Masimo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Masimo by 1,232.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Masimo by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,196,442.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,735,109.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $273.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.36. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

