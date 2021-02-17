Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $206,000 Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,138,000. Wishbone Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,686,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,786,000 after buying an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

