Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 22,600 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 509,720 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

