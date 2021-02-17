Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust (LON:MCP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $414.00

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust PLC (LON:MCP)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 414 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.36). Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust shares last traded at GBX 414 ($5.41), with a volume of 5,662 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 414. The company has a market cap of £145.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrand Trust Company Profile (LON:MCP)

Martin Currie Asia Unconstrained Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

