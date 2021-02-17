Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 421.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,211 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Marriott International by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after buying an additional 465,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.88. 79,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,958. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 246.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $148.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.