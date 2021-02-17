Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) COO Ritchie L. Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBUU. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

