Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Sells $1,335,777.23 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 198,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 723.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

