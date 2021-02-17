Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Sells $1,335,777.23 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. 198,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
