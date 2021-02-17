Maker (MKR) Price Tops $2,554.80 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,554.80 or 0.04975071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and $140.51 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00061785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.09 or 0.00845317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046110 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00043700 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00031821 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,692 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

