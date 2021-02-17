Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MYTAY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid plans, SMS, postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, and phone services; internet and voice, office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment.

