Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $253,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $98.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

