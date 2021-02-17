Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 5,627 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 299.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $92.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

