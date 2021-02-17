Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,669,000 after purchasing an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 801,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $90.87 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.