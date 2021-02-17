Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Trading Up 140%

Shares of Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF) were up 140% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 14,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and East Africa. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in southeast Tanzania.

