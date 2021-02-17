Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the January 14th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of MIC stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $32.56. 8,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,012. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

