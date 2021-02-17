Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Shares Gap Up to $68.25

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.25 ($0.89), but opened at GBX 71 ($0.93). Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 36,707 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.56.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

